Kejriwal arrest: Delhi’s DDU Marg shut, traffic snarled as AAP calls for protest

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Mar 22, 2024 10:36 AM IST

In an advisory issued around 9am on Friday, the Delhi Police said that Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg will remain closed while traffic will be heavy on the adjoining roads

A key arterial road was closed in central Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) planned a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Friday against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest for his alleged role in the irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, snarling rush hour traffic.

The AAP and the BJP headquarters are located on DDU Marg. (HT PHOTO)
In an advisory issued around 9am on Friday, the Delhi Police said that Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg will remain closed while traffic will be heavy on the adjoining roads—IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. “Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” the advisory said.

Restrictions and diversions triggered traffic jams on Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Delhi Gate-New Delhi Railways Station Road, Mandi House-Barakhambha Road, Mathura Road, and Minto Road connecting Connaught Place and Kamla Market Road.

A police officer said additional traffic personnel have been deployed to regulate the traffic and assist motorists in using the alternate routes. “Those intending to travel to New Delhi Railway Station via DDU Marg are being advised to reach there via Delhi Gate or Connaught Place and Minto Road.”

Delhi minister leader Gopal Rai called for nationwide protests against Kejriwal’s arrest at a midnight press conference. He asked AAP supporters to reach the party’s headquarters at the DDU Marg and join the agitation. The AAP and the BJP headquarters are located on DDU Marg.

    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade.

