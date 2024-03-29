‘Kejriwal ko Ashirwad’: Wife Sunita announces WhatsApp campaign for jailed CM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita in a video message on Friday announced a WhatsApp campaign ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’, sharing a WhatsApp number for people to send wishes to the jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor.



“We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number,” she said.



Her statement comes a day after the chief minister appeared in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that extended his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till April 1. Sunita Kejriwal had attended the court proceedings, where her husband had himself made submissions before the judge.



“He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply,” she had told reporters.



During the hearing, Kejriwal had alleged an ED motive to crush his Aam Aadmi Party. “You may keep me in remand as long as you like...I am ready for investigation," he had said.



ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal alleges ED motive to ‘crush AAP’. 10 things he said in court



“So far, the CBI has filed 31,000 pages in this case in the court and 294 witnesses have been examined in this case. The ED has investigated 162 people and filed a 25,000-page report so far. By combining all these documents and reports, why have I been arrested? My name figures only in four statements,” the Delhi chief minister said in a jam-packed courtroom. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita announced the 'Kejriwal Ko Ashirwad' campaign.

"The arrestee needs to be interrogated further in the wake of these reasons or findings. Hence, it is imperative in the interest of investigation that seven days' further custodial remand of Arvind Kejriwal may be granted to the Directorate of Enforcement," the ED plea had stated.



ALSO READ: What did ED say against Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi court before getting custody?



“On perusal of the statements recorded in the course of the investigation and in view of the fact that extension of custodial interrogation of the accused has been sought for further sustained and detailed interrogation, the ED custody of the accused (Kejriwal) is hereby extended till April 1,” the court had said.



(With PTI inputs)