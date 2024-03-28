 ‘Arvind Kejriwal being harassed', alleges wife Sunita | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Arvind Kejriwal being harassed', alleges wife Sunita

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 04:24 PM IST

Delhi excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody has been extended till April 1.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Thursday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party convenor is not keeping well and is being ‘harassed’.

"His (Arvind Kejriwal) health is not fine. Your CM is being troubled," she claimed when asked by the reporters on Kejriwal's health condition. 

Sunita Kejriwal was at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court where her husband was produced after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand ended. The court has extended Kejriwal's remand till April 1

During the hearing, Kejriwal himself made submission, alleging that the ED's motive is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party. "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are four statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?" he had said in the court.

Kejriwal alleged that co-accused-turned-approver Sarath Chandra Reddy donated 55 crore to the BJP. "I have evidence of this. Money trail is established as he donated the funds after being arrested," the chief minister said in court. 

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal vs ED in Delhi court: How probe agency countered CM's arguments

A smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created in front of the nation, Kejriwal said and added that he is ready to face ED probe.

Kejriwal's advocate Ramesh Gupta said the chief minister wants to cooperate in the investigation but not on the ED's grounds for which the agency is seeking extension of his custodial remand.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate said in its fresh remand plea that during his custodial interrogation, his statements were recorded on five days and that he was "giving evasive replies".

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded in the agency's custody till March 28 by a court. 

Besides Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in jail in connection with the case.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, at Rouse Avenue Court.(PTI)
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, at Rouse Avenue Court.(PTI)

