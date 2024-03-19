Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging all ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the Delhi high court challenging all Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to him in the Delhi excise policy case. The high court's division bench will hear the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor's plea on Wednesday.



On Sunday, the central agency had issued ninth summons to Kejriwal, asking him to appear for questioning on Thursday, i.e March 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.



The summons were issued a day after a Delhi court had granted bail to the Delhi CM on two complaints filed by the ED against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged all ED summons issued to him in Delhi excise policy case.

The ED had moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the summonses issued to him in the case. The AAP chief's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal regarding the preparation of the excise policy for 2021-22.

So far, the ED has arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, party communications in-charge Vijay Nair and some liquor businessmen in this case. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was arrested by the agency last week. In its statement, the ED alleged that she was in a conspiracy with top AAP leadership including Kejriwal and Sisodia.



The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday lashed out at Kejriwal over summons issued to him in the case.

“Nine-odd summonses have been issued to Kejriwal in the last six months and he has skipped all of them making some excuses or other. But these excuses are not going to work. How far you will run away from the long hand of the law. It will eventually catch you when there is evidence. The storm is coming and it will certainly come when you have committed corruption,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

