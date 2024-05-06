Kejriwal NIA row: What is ‘Sikhs for Justice’?

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly accepting political funding from banned pro-Khalistan terror outfit 'Sikhs for Justice'. Sikhs For Justice logo. (File)

LG had received a complaint that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had received huge funds - USD 16 million - from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing Pro-Khalistani sentiments.

Bhullar, who is in Amritsar Central Jail, was convicted in connection with the killing of nine people in a bomb blast in 1993 in Delhi. He is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

The principal secretary to LG Saxena wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs that mentions a “clandestine meeting” between Arvind Kejriwal and “pro-Khalistani Sikhs at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York”, in 2014.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that the allegations are part of "yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP".

Here's what we know about the ‘Sikh for Justice’ outfit