‘Kejriwal not given a cooler in jail', claims AAP; Tihar official responds

Delhi minister Atishi on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harassing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is back in Tihar jail after his interim bail ended.



“Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the BJP in a fake case. Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal surrendered and went to Tihar Jail. But the BJP-ruled central government has not found peace. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to harass Arvind Kejriwal. He has been kept in a cell where even a cooler has not been provided,” the minister said at a briefing.



“At a time when the temperature in Delhi is reaching 48 degrees C, 50 degrees C, coolers are provided to notorious criminals in Tihar Jail but Delhi's popular CM Arvind Kejriwal has not been given a cooler in this scorching heat. I want to ask this to the BJP. I want to ask their LG sahab how low will you stoop?” she added.



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrendered in Tihar Jail on Sunday.(ANI)

A senior Tihar jail official responded to Atishi's allegations, saying,

"Coolers are given to those inmates, who are unwell and the court orders the authorities to do so."

Atishi also alleged that during his medical examination on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor's weight was measured on three machines that showed different readings.

“His weight was found to be 61 kg and the Tihar officials used another machine that showed his weight to be 64 kg. The Tihar officials not satisfied with it used a third machine that showed his weight to be 66.5 kg,” PTI quoted Atishi as saying.

"His weight was 70 kg when he was arrested by the ED on March 21 and it went down to 63 kg when he was weighed at home before surrendering on Monday. This shows a drop of 7 kg which is a serious matter yet the ED opposed his bail for medical tests," the minister further claimed.

Tihar Jail administration's response

The Tihar jail officer said that on May 10 when Kejriwal was released from jail his weight was 64 kg that was measured using the same machine that was used on Sunday.

"Kejriwal's BP was measured 120/76 and sugar level remained at 120 on Monday. He is given the insulin twice a day and is under a regular watch of two doctors in the prisons," the officer said.

The chief minister talked to his wife Sunita Kejriwal through phone on Monday evening, the officer told PTI.