 'PM, be afraid of God': Kejriwal on TMC leader under ED scrutiny joining BJP
News / India News / Kejriwal reacts to TMC leader under ED scrutiny joining BJP: ‘PM, be afraid of God’

Kejriwal reacts to TMC leader under ED scrutiny joining BJP: ‘PM, be afraid of God’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 07:23 AM IST

Former TMC leader Tapas Roy joined the BJP on Wednesday weeks after Enforcement Directorate raided his Kolkata residence.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alluded to a connection between the Enforcement Directorate raids at then TMC MLA Tapas Roy in January and his switching to the BJP weeks later. In a social media post on X, Kejriwal claimed that individuals are being coerced into joining the BJP under the threat of legal action.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during press conference in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. (HT PHOTO/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during press conference in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. (HT PHOTO/ Hindustan Times)

"This is the truth of ED and Modi government," Kejriwal said. "How people are included in BJP by getting harassed by ED. After getting the ED raid done, the question is asked - where will you go - BJP or jail? Those who refuse to go to BJP, they send them to jail."

Also Read: ED files complaint in court against Arvind Kejriwal for non-compliance of summons

Kejriwal asserted that joining the BJP seems to be a way to evade legal consequences, claiming, "If Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh join BJP today, they will get bail tomorrow itself. It is not that these three have committed any crime, they just refused to join BJP."

“If I join BJP today, I will also stop getting summons from ED…Prime Minister, be afraid of God. It is not the same all the time. And time is very powerful.”

Tapas Roy resigned as TMC MLA on Monday, citing disillusionment with the party leadership, and joined the BJP on Wednesday.

"I have joined the BJP today, as I want to fight against the misrule and atrocities of the TMC," he said, after being handed over the party flag from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari here.

“I will fight with all my might against the corruption and misrule of TMC. I will work under the leadership of Narendra Modi and follow the directives of the party till my last breath,” he added.

Roy's decision to switch allegiance to the BJP raised a few eyebrows since his residence was raided by ED sleuths in January in connection with the alleged irregularities in civic body recruitments.

