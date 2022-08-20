Kejriwal, Sisodia to be on PM Modi's home turf on Monday amid AAP-BJP tussle

Even as the Delhi excise policy turned out a new flashpoint between the Delhi government and the Centre, with the AAP and BJP trading barbs with each other over its implementation, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he and deputy Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat for two days “to guarantee education and health” ahead of the assembly elections.

“On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days - to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal added that the AAP leaders will also interact with the youth of the poll-bound state. They will address a town hall at Himatnagar at 3pm on Monday After this, Kejriwal will also attend another town hall in Bhavnagar at 3pm on Tuesday, reported Live Hindustan.

सोमवार को मैं और मनीष जी दो दिन के लिए गुजरात जाएँगे - शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की गारंटी देने। दिल्ली की तरह गुजरात में भी अच्छे स्कूल, अच्छे अस्पताल और मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बनाएँगे। सबको अच्छी शिक्षा और अच्छा इलाज मुफ़्त मिलेगा। लोगों को खूब राहत मिलेगी



युवाओं से भी संवाद करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 20, 2022

The AAP on Thursday released its second list of nine candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Earlier this month, the Kejriwal-led party had released its first list of 10 nominees for the polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Earlier on Saturday, Sisodia claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between Kejriwal and Modi who, he alleged, was using all means to scare the AAP supremo.

Addressing a press conference a day after the CBI raided his residence, the Delhi deputy chief minister the Delhi excise policy was implemented with complete transparency and that there was no scam. Sisodia said they want to stop Kejriwal whose work on education and health is being talked about in the world.

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

"I want to thank the CBI for not causing any inconvenience to my family. They are good officers but they have orders from above to carry out raids," he said during a media briefing.

Sisodia claimed that they were being targeted because their worry is Kejriwal who has gained the love of the people of this country and has emerged as a "national option''.

(With inputs from agencies)

