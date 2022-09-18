Kejriwal's big charge on PM Modi's advisor, ‘if screenshots of his messages…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advisor has warned several owners and editors of news channels in Gujarat against giving coverage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking at the first-ever national conclave of his party's elected representatives, Kejriwal claimed that Hiren Joshi, who heads communication and information technology at Prime Minister's Office, sends "filthy abuses" to channel owners and editors for giving air time to AAP.

“Mere ko kai editors dikha rahe the, bade bade channelon ke maalik, unke editors, unko kya gandi gandi gaaliyaan likh ke bhejte hain wo – ‘Kejriwal ko dikhaaya toh yeh kar denge, Kejriwal ko dikhaaya to wo kar denge. Aam Aadmi Party ko dikhane kee jarurat nahin hai, aap apne channel ka durupayog kar rahe ho’ (Several owners of big channels, their editors were showing me the filthy abuses he (Hiren Joshi) sends them – ‘Will do this if you show Kejriwal, will do that if you show Kejriwal. There is no need to give air time to Aam Aadmi Party. You are misusing your channel’),” Kejriwal said at the annual gathering.

He further claimed that the many have taken screenshots of the alleged abuses and recorded the calls.

“I want to say only one thing to Hiren Joshi ji. If these editors share the screenshots of Joshi's messages, both the prime minister and his advisor will not be in a position to show their faces to the country," Kejriwal added.

No immediate reaction to Kejriwal’s charge was immediately available from the PMO or Joshi, reported PTI.

Kejriwal launched a blistering attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi ahead of Gujarat assembly elections. He alleged that the central government has been trying to frame his party ministers and leaders in false corruption cases as the BJP is "not able to digest the growing popularity of the AAP in Gujarat".

In a veiled attack on the prime minister over his 'revadi culture' remark, Kejriwal said the AAP's freebies are being criticised on the ground that providing free facilities to people will ruin the economy of the country.

"Only a dishonest (person), a corrupt and a traitor will say freebies are not good for the country. If any politician says freebies will ruin the country's economy, consider his intentions are wrong." Kejriwal said.

(With PTI inputs)

