Kerala: 22-year-old college student killed at Kollam home, accused run over by train
PTI |
Mar 18, 2025 06:58 AM IST
Kollam: Febin George Gomas, a student at local college, was attacked and fatally stabbed at his home in Uliyakovil by a man who arrived in a car around 7.30 pm.
A 22-year-old college student was stabbed to death by a man who was later found run over by a train in Kerala's Kollam district on Monday, police said.
Febin George Gomas, a student of a local college here, was attacked and stabbed to death at his house in Uliyakovil by a man who came in a car at around 7.30 PM. After killing Gomas, the accused fled the scene in the same vehicle, they said.