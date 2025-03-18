Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala: 22-year-old college student killed at Kollam home, accused run over by train

PTI |
Mar 18, 2025 06:58 AM IST

Kollam: Febin George Gomas, a student at local college, was attacked and fatally stabbed at his home in Uliyakovil by a man who arrived in a car around 7.30 pm.

A 22-year-old college student was stabbed to death by a man who was later found run over by a train in Kerala's Kollam district on Monday, police said.

A police officer said Raj was suspected to have died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train. (Pic used for representation)(Pexels)
A police officer said Raj was suspected to have died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train. (Pic used for representation)(Pexels)

Febin George Gomas, a student of a local college here, was attacked and stabbed to death at his house in Uliyakovil by a man who came in a car at around 7.30 PM. After killing Gomas, the accused fled the scene in the same vehicle, they said.

Also Read | Kerala man chases wife to friend's house, kills them both suspecting affair; arrested

He was later found run over by a train on a railway track in Kadappakkada here.

The car in which the accused was suspected to have travelled, was also spotted nearby, they said.

The accused was identified as Thejas Raj, a Neendakara native.

A police officer said Raj was suspected to have died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train.

"Such details and the exact cause of the murder could be ascertained only after a detailed probe," he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On