Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala: 5 senior students arrested for ragging juniors at govt nursing college

PTI |
Feb 12, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Three first-year students filed a police complaint alleging three months of severe ragging, including forced nudity and physical abuse with dumbbells

Five third-year nursing students have been arrested for allegedly ragging first year students at the Government Nursing College, police said here on Wednesday.

After three first-year students complained that the ragging had been occurring at the institute for about three months, police opened a case.(PTI/representative )
After three first-year students complained that the ragging had been occurring at the institute for about three months, police opened a case.(PTI/representative )

Police registered a case after three first-year students lodged a complaint alleging that the ragging had been going on for nearly three months at the institute.

According to the complaint, the ragging began last November.

Also read: Two minors arrested for fatal stabbing of 17-year-old in northeast Delhi

The students alleged that they were forced to stand naked and were subjected to brutal acts using dumbbells meant for weightlifting.

Further allegations include injuries inflicted using compasses and similar objects followed by the application of lotion on the wounds.

Additionally, they were forced to have cream applied to their faces, heads, and mouths.

The complaint also states that senior students regularly extorted money from juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol and frequently assaulted them.

Also read: On way to school, 2 teenage girls jump off bus in MP to escape sexual harassment

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, three students finally lodged the complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On