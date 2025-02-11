Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two minors arrested for fatal stabbing of 17-year-old in northeast Delhi

PTI |
Feb 11, 2025 03:36 PM IST

 Two minors have been arrested for reportedly fatally stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the Seelampur neighbourhood of northeast Delhi.

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday.

a knife used in the murder has been found, and attempts are on to apprehend another murderer.(Hindustan Times/representative )
a knife used in the murder has been found, and attempts are on to apprehend another murderer.(Hindustan Times/representative )

They said a knife used in the crime has been recovered and efforts are on to nab another person involved in the killing.

At 9.45 pm on Sunday, police got information that a person was lying injured in Gautampuri, following which a team reached the spot and found the boy lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries, a senior police officer said.

Also read: Ludhiana: 2 juveniles among five held for snatchings

The police checked nearby CCTV footage and apprehended two juveniles.

During interrogation, the juveniles revealed that all of them live in the same locality and the victim used to bully them. He used to ask them to pay money which they weren't able to pay, hence they attacked the teenager.

Also read: Teen held for stabbing 17-year-old to death in Zirakpur’s Baltana

The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered at Seelampur Police Station, the police said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On