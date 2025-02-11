Two minors arrested for fatal stabbing of 17-year-old in northeast Delhi
PTI |
Feb 11, 2025 03:36 PM IST
Two minors have been arrested for reportedly fatally stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the Seelampur neighbourhood of northeast Delhi.
Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday.
They said a knife used in the crime has been recovered and efforts are on to nab another person involved in the killing.
At 9.45 pm on Sunday, police got information that a person was lying injured in Gautampuri, following which a team reached the spot and found the boy lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries, a senior police officer said.
The police checked nearby CCTV footage and apprehended two juveniles.
During interrogation, the juveniles revealed that all of them live in the same locality and the victim used to bully them. He used to ask them to pay money which they weren't able to pay, hence they attacked the teenager.