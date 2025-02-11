MUMBAI: Four people assaulted a 30-year-old using a knife, bamboo stick, and stones, in Mulund over parking issue on Sunday night. The victim, Gurpreet Singh Baljitsingh Janjhua, 30, was trying to park his car but the accused’s bike was in the way, on which he was sitting and refusing to move, said police. Mulund police have arrested four men in the case, out of which two have been identified as Rahul Vasant Hande and Rohit Manohar Dethe. 30-year-old assaulted, stabbed for wanting to park car

The police said when Janjhua requested the accused, Rahul Vasant Hande, to move his bike, the latter refused to and an argument ensued. Hande first punched, then kicked the Janjhua. Then he picked up a stone from the ground and hit Janjhua on his leg twice, causing severe injuries to both knees. Janjhua phoned the police control room to inform about the incident. At this, Hande called his three associates to assault Janjhua. “Together, the four men attacked him with a knife, bamboo sticks, and even iron rods,” said senior inspector Ajay Joshi from Mulund police station.

A police patrolling van reached the spot and nabbed two accused from the spot. The other two were arrested eventually.

In the attack Janjhua sustained serious injuries to his head, face, ears, chest, and legs. He was immediately admitted to the Agarwal Hospital and is undergoing treatment, said Joshi.