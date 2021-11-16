Kerala BJP meets governor, wants transfer of case on RSS worker’s death to NIA

A day after a RSS worker in Kerala was reportedly hacked to death, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by the party’s state president K Surendran, met with governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday demanding for “free and fair” investigation into the 'murder' case. The party also urged the governor to push the Kerala government to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Surendran alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its offshoot Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were targeting the “leaders of nationalist forces in Kerala.”

“BJP delegation met the @KeralaGovernor and urged his excellency to direct the @vijayanpinarayi govt to hand over the Shri.Sanjith's murder case to National Investigation Agency. Islamic terror outfit PFI-SDPI is targeting the leaders of nationalist forces in Kerala,” he tweeted.

“We met the governor and requested him to advise CM Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over the case to NIA because the Kerala Police and government officials are supporting the culprits. They have identified the culprits, but no one has been booked till now,” ANI quoted Surendran as saying.

Presenting the concerns and demands in a letter following the death of RSS member Sanjith, Surendran said he was “forced to represent the uninterrupted violence unleashed by the Islamic terror outfit Socialist Democratic Party of India, the political arm of Popular Front India in the state.”

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Theneri Mandal Boudhik Pramukh Shri. Sanjith (27) was hacked to death in broad daylight at Mambaram, Palakkad, by SDPI terrorists. He was travelling along with his wife in a two-wheeler. The assailants followed Shri Sanjith, hit his motorcycle, and hacked him to death in front of his beloved wife,” he further said.

Surendran also claimed that there was an earlier attempt on Sanjith's life, and alleged the involvement of the state government in the murder. “It's very evident from the autopsy report that 'specially trained' assailants are behind this well-planned murder, and the SDPI has got the backing of the ruling dispensation,” he said. “The Kerala Police has miserably failed to provide adequate security to him. It's nothing but criminal negligence,” he added.

Citing the case of Koppara Biju, another BJP worker who was allegedly killed by the SDPI on October 31, Surendran said, “The Islamic terror outfits like SDPI-PFI are targeting the leaders of nationalist forces in Kerala. They are trying to destroy the communal harmony in the state.”

He urged the governor to “uphold the rule of law” in the state and “ensure the protection of life and property of the commons.”

“It is also an open secret that the ruling party CPI(M) and the Islamic terror outfits are now hand in glove in the state. Their common goal is to annihilate nationalist forces in Kerala. Their design has to be resisted and defeated at any cost,” he further said.