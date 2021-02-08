Kerala BJP says Congress' promise to protect Sabarimala custom is 'poll stunt'
BJP State Vice President of Kerala KS Radhakrishnan on Monday said that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief's promise of legislation to protect the custom of Sabarimala was just an election stunt.
He also challenged the United Democratic Front (UDF) to disclose the number of leaders in the alliance who were implicated in the Sabarimala agitation.
"UDF now introduced the promise of legislation in line with Sabaramila traditions, it is just an election stunt. I have to ask one single question. How many Congressmen? How many Kerala Congressmen? How many men from the Muslim League have been booked by the police for participating in the Sabarimala agitation? Not a single legal proceeding has been initiated against anyone of the UDF leaders or workers," said BJP State Vice President talking to ANI.
"I would like to ask my UDF friends to reveal the names of the UDF leaders, either Congress, Muslim League, or Kerala Congress who have been implicated in the Sabarimala agitation," he added.
Radhakrishnan termed UDF's move as sheer hypocrisy and opportunism and alleged it was just an exercise to get some votes.
He alleged the move was just a plot to attract the majority community to UDF's fold for which it had made a hypocritical step of coming up with a meaningless promise.
KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran on Saturday had said that if UDF wins the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, it will make legislation in connection with women's entry in Sabarimala which will not hurt the rituals of the believers.
Mullapally also challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain why the government is not ready to make legislation on the issue and said the argument of state government being legally unable to make legislation is factually incorrect.
