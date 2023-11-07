Kerala blasts’ toll rises to 4 as woman succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the October 29 bomb blasts in Kalamassery, Kochi rose to four on Monday with a 62-year-old woman succumbing to burn injuries at a private hospital in Kochi, people familiar with the matter said. HT Image

The deceased, identified as Molly Joy Mathew, was a resident of Kalamassery. She had sustained over 80% burns in the IED blasts that took place at a zonal convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a global Christian sect.

“With profound grief, we deeply regret to inform the tragic demise of our dear aunty Molly Joy Mathew. She was undergoing treatment post her injuries at the Kalamassery blast. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends,” the Jehovah’s Witnesses said in a statement.

“Molly, while undergoing treatment for the burns at the Ernakulam Medical Centre, suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday. She passed away at 5 am today,” said TA Sreekumar, regional spokesperson of the Christian group.

Three more people, who suffered injuries in the bomb blasts, are currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment at two private hospitals, Sreekumar added.

The other deceased have been identified as Leyona Poulose (55), Kumari Pushpan (53) and KP Libina (12). Libina’s mother and elder brother are among the people who are critical and undergoing treatment. The 12-year-old was laid to rest at a cemetery of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Koratty on November 4.

Police gets 10-day custody of accused

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District and Sessions court on Monday granted the police a 10-day custody of Dominic Martin, the sole accused, in the case.

The police in its custody application had underlined the need to transport the 57-year-old accused to various locations including the convention centre, where the blasts took place, as part of evidence collection. The police are also likely to examine whether the accused had any international connections, from the time he was employed in Dubai. Though no one else has been charged in the case so far, the police will investigate whether Martin got any kind of technical or financial support to carry out the IED blasts.

Martin, who worked in Dubai as an electrical foreman before returning to Kerala, had claimed responsibility for the blasts and surrendered before the police the same day.

