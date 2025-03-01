Menu Explore
Kerala: Class 10 student suffers skull fracture in fight, dies

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2025 10:25 PM IST

Five students have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and murder charges were invoked against them.

In a tragic incident in Kerala's Thamarassery, a class 10 student died on Saturday after suffering severe head injuries following an altercation during a farewell party at his tuition centre.

The tragic incident took place on February 23 when an argument between school students
The tragic incident took place on February 23 when an argument between school students

The victim, Muhammed Shahabas, 16, who had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, died around 1 am.

Five students have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and murder charges were invoked against them. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

As per the doctors, Shahabas had been placed on ventilator support after sustaining a severe skull fracture and brain injuries during the confrontation.

What exactly happened?

The tragic incident took place on February 23 when an argument between school students escalated into a violent clash and ultimately led to Shahabas' death.

Tensions escalated leading to a violent clash between students from two local schools on February 27. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute during a farewell party at a tuition centre in Thamarassery on February 23.

Shahabas was initially treated at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital for injuries that the doctors believed were not life-threatening but his condition deteriorated after he was discharged and returned home.

He was later transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he remained in a coma until he died.

Police said that the preliminary postmortem report cited that the deceased suffered a severe skull fracture and brain injuries caused by the attack with a lethal weapon.

After the postmortem at Kozhikode Medical College, Shahabas' body was taken to his ancestral home.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday directed the Director of General Education to initiate a departmental inquiry into the incident.

In a statement, the minister expressed condolences over the student's death.

"The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Additionally, the Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode, has submitted a preliminary report after an inquiry," he said.

