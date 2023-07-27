Do not proceed with case on microphone howling: Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked the police not to proceed with a case filed in connection with an incident of microphone ‘howling’ when the former was speaking at a condolence meeting for late Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Monday. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention, directing the police not to press charges but simply to check if there was a breach of security during a condolence meeting for late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, came after a row erupted over a suo motu case. (PTI)

The CM’s intervention, directing the police not to press charges but simply to check if there was a breach of security, came after a row erupted over the suo motu case filed by police Tuesday. Though no one was named as accused in the case, an FIR was filed under section 118E (penalty for causing grave violation of public order or danger) of the Kerala police Act (KP Act). The owner of the sound firm, which had set up the microphone at the event, was told to submit the equipment for examination and give a statement.

“The case filed under KP Act has been closed following directions from the chief minister’s office. We will not take any further action and have returned the equipment to the owner,” said Shafi BM, Cantonment Police inspector.

The incident took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday at a condolence meeting organised by the state Congress unit for Chandy in which CM Vijayan was the chief guest. As he rose to speak, slogans in favour of Chandy had rang out among the audience propelling the Congress leaders on the dais to raise their hands and silence them. And then, during the CM’s speech, the microphone ‘howled’ for about 10 seconds following which the issue was fixed.

Ranjith, the sound operator, explained why the microphone ‘howled.’ “The console during the event was set up on the right side of the stage near the steps. When the CM began speaking, a large number of TV camerapersons and photographers crowded near the console, with one of them stepping on the wires and another’s bag falling on the console. That’s how the volume of the mic suddenly went up and it howled. It’s a routine problem and has happened in the past even when VIPs spoke,” he told reporters.

After the case was closed Thursday, Ranjith collected the microphone, wires and amplifier from the police station. “I am happy that I have got the equipment back. The police understood that it was just a case of howling and a routine issue. They understood that it was not done intentionally,” he said.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan mocked the state government and the police for filing cases for such trivial reasons. “Filing cases is a hobby for them. Now, they have filed a case against the microphone and the amplifier. I want to tell them, ‘please don’t kill us by making us laugh so much’. It’s so unfortunate. I strongly say that this case was filed on orders from the chief minister’s office. The people sitting there are making the CM’s office a mockery,” he told reporters.

At the same time, LDF convenor EP Jayarajan defended the police action. “[The case] is a part of VIP security. If the stage collapses, wouldn’t there be a probe? If there are strange noises, shouldn’t it be investigated? It is a part of formality and everyone should understand this,” he said.