Kerala CM launches four-year undergraduate programmes

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the curriculum of four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) in the state, stressing that it is in line with changes in the global education system where focus is equally on imparting knowledge as well as transfer of skills and vocational training. As per the new curriculum, students will have no restrictions when it comes to choosing their minor and major subjects. (ANI)

The new programmes will promote mental and social development of students through innovative pedagogy, giving importance to research and employability and adopting quality learning methods, the chief minister said at an inauguration event in Thiruvanthapuram.

The introduction of FYUP curriculum is part of the state government’s ambitious reforms in the higher education sector amid reports of large-scale migration of students from the state to other states in India as well as abroad for higher education.

“Current programmes and courses are being revised based on a two-pronged approach that emphasises both knowledge generation and skill training. Curriculum in the field of technology has been revised with a view to provide full industrial experience to the students during the final year by assimilating the new changes,” the Kerala CM said in a statement.

Students will be able to choose their minor and major subjects as per their choice and there will be no restrictions. For example, science students could pursue courses in humanities or arts streams, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Until the first batch of FYUP students pass out, colleges, universities and the higher education department will closely monitor the curriculum and how well the students are adapting to it, he added.

Kerala’s higher education minister R Bindu had announced in May that all universities in the state will offer four-year UG programmes from July 1 as part of which the degree will be granted after three years and an honours degree after successful completion of four years.

There is also provision for students to seek inter-university transfers without changing their courses. There’s also an option for students to complete their degree in two-and-a-half years if they secure the credit requirements in that period.