e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala CM Vijayan, ministers remain in quarantine

Kerala CM Vijayan, ministers remain in quarantine

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala observed a low-key Independence Day on Saturday, with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and seven other ministers in quarantine over fears of the coronavirus disease.

In a first, collectors in some of the districts in the state unfurled the national flag to mark the occasion.

At many district headquarters, ceremonies were held with strict containment measures and a limited guest list. At several places, only the state government officials and police personnel, attended the events.

In state capital Thiruvananthapuram, tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran hoisted the national flag in the absence of the chief minister.

“Pandemic situation has thrown many challenges before the country. We will overcome this with unity and hard work. In such trying situations we have to ensure that people won’t starve. The state government has taken enough measures to check this and it has become a model for others,” the CM said in a Facebook post to greet the people on the occasion.

Vijayan and seven of his cabinet colleagues have been under quarantine after they came in contact with district officers, involved in the rescue operations at the Air India Express plane crash site, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan, SP Abdul Kareem and many senior officers tested positive on Friday, a week after they took part in rescue operations.

The Dubai-Kozhikode repatriation flight overshot the runway and crash landed, claiming 18 lives, on August 7.

While Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also visited Kozhikkode last Saturday, he did not go under quarantine and hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhawan. In a statement, the Raj Bhawan said that his interaction with the infected officials was minimum.

Meanwhile, the state government lifted the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram after 39 days. The restrictions will continue in containment zones. At least one-third of the state’s total active cases (14,094) are from the state capital.

top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Health dept introduces SOPs for effective surveillance in containment zones
Health dept introduces SOPs for effective surveillance in containment zones
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In