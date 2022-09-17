Kerala college organises exhibition on HT to show media role in freedom movement

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, a college in north Kerala has come up with an exhibition on the Hindustan Times to highlight the role of media in the freedom movement.

Titled ‘India in HT’, the poster exhibition has been curated by the history department of the Malabar Christian College (MCC) in Kozhikode. It was also showed at the Sree Narayana College in Chempazhanthi in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

“Our endeavour is to connect past to the present. Our youngsters should be aware of our tradition and they take keen interest in it,” said M C Vasisht, associate professor of the history department in the MCC.

“We selected HT because it is the paper named by the Father of the Nation (Mahatma Gandhi), and his son Devadas Gandhi had been its editor for a long time. Many illustrious editors served it and its first editor Sardar K M Panikkar is from Kerala,” said Vasisht.

He said he and his students have done a thorough research to get details and important editions of the paper. Since there are no editions in the south India, many youngsters know little about the history and tradition of the paper, he said.

The HT front pages on the World Wars, Independence, accession of Kashmir, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination to some of the present-day headings form part of the exhibition. Important events of the freedom movement were also covered.

In SN college the exhibition was inaugurated by principal Prof A S Raakhee. “Besides arts and humanities, many science students and research scholars also turned up to watch the exhibition,” said Prof S R Saritha, head of the department of history adding it is important to highlight the role of media in freedom movement.