Kerala commando shoots himself dead after being denied leave: Report

A 36-year-old policeman allegedly took his own life by shooting himself dead in Kerala's Malappuram district, police said on Monday. Police also said that the body was shifted to the nearby government hospital for post-mortem. (Representative photo)

Vineeth, who had been serving as a Thunderbolt commando in the district and is now a part of the Special Operation Group (SOG), was found dead in the bathroom of the quarters on Sunday.

Thunderbolt force is engaged in anti-Maoist combing operations.

A native of Wayanad district, he was reportedly upset about not getting leave despite repeated requests, but police are yet to confirm this.

"He was found dead, shooting at himself. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained," a police officer said.

Police also said that the body was shifted to the nearby government hospital for post-mortem, and inquest procedures were completed.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).