Kerala Cong (M) splits 2 months after chief’s death

The Kerala Congress (Mani), a key partner of the Congress-led UDF, suffered a split on Sunday with a faction in the party electing Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani, son of its founder late KM Mani, as the chairman.

The development capped weeks of infighting in the party between supporters of Jose Mani and working chairman P J Joseph following the demise of KM Mani in April this year. Jose was elected as party chairman by his supporters at a meeting. However, a faction led by Joseph declared it as invalid, terming it as against the party Constitution.

Notwithstanding the objections, ‘presiding officer’ K Z Kunjeriya announced that Jose has been “elected unanimously” as the chairman.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 22:55 IST