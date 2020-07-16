e-paper
Kerala coronavirus cases cross 10,000 mark

Kerala coronavirus cases cross 10,000 mark

In Thiruvananthapuram, at least 80 employees of a shopping mall were tested positive forcing authorities to take strict action against business establishments which flout social distancing and safety norms

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Out of 10,725 total cases, recovered are 4,838 and live 5,372
Out of 10,725 total cases, recovered are 4,838 and live 5,372(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

With 722 fresh cases, Kerala’s total coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 (10,275) on Thursday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, adding that pandemic situation is serious in some parts of the state including capital Thiruvananthapuram. The state also reported two deaths taking the death toll to 38.

This is the first time daily numbers are crossing 700. Out of 722 fresh cases, 481 are locally-transmitted. Out of 10,725 total cases, recovered are 4,838 and live 5,372. In Thiruvananthapuram, at least 80 employees of a shopping mall were tested positive forcing authorities to take strict action against business establishments which flout social distancing and safety norms. In Thiruvananthapuram, at least 310 people contracted disease through local transmission. Those infected include 12 health workers and eight paramilitary personnel.

“Despite high density of population the state managed the disease well so far. Death per million is still below one per cent. But this is not the time to lower our guard. In some areas situation is grim. It shows we have to step up our vigilance,” said the CM. He said shops and establishments will be closed indefinitely if found any violations. “Everyone will have to assume that virus spread is everywhere and cut short travel and listen to guidelines and warnings of the health department,” he said.

