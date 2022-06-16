Kerala court rejects police’s plea seeking copy of Swapna’s statement

The Ernakulam sessions court (economic offences) on Thursday rejected a petition of the Kerala police’s crime branch seeking a copy of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s statement given under section 164 of the CrPC.

The crime branch told the court that it has registered a fresh conspiracy case against Swapna Suresh and that it needed her statement for further investigation. But the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Swapna’s counsel opposed this. ED said the statement was given to the court after the accused approached the central agency. Her counsel also said her plea to quash the fresh case was pending before the high court.

The court asked the crime branch why it needed the statement given to another agency but the latter insisted that it was part of the ongoing investigation. After hearing both sides, the court turned down the plea of the crime branch. During the hearing Swapna reiterated that her life was in danger and that she required protection from a central agency. To this, ED said it needs more time and her plea was posted for June 22.

A conspiracy case was registered against Swapna on June 6 after she gave a confidential statement before a magistrate in Ernakulam. Later she told newsmen that “chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members knew about the activities revolving around the UAE consulate and heavy biryani pots were taken to his official residence from the consulate several times.”

Later, former minister KT Jaleel filed a complaint alleging a conspiracy to defame senior leaders of the ruling party and weaken the government. She was booked under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 (provocation with the intent to cause riot) of the IPC on June 8. Later the government constituted a special investigation team under additional director general of police Vijay Sakhre.