Kerala Covid-19 lockdown extended from today: Here are the fresh rules

Kerala, which has been under lockdown due to Covid-19 for the past 53 days, has extended the curbs for another week. These restrictions will come into effect from Thursday, but with certain relaxations.

Kerala government will now categorise local bodies on the basis of the average test positivity rate (TPR). While 165 local bodies across the state have been put under the A category (TPR less than 6 per cent), 473 have been included in the B category (6 -12 per cent TPR), 316 in the C category (12-18 per cent TPR) and 80 in the D category (TPR more than 18 per cent).

Kerala on Wednesday logged 13,658 fresh Covid-19 cases and 142 deaths, pushing the tally to 29,24,165 and 13,235 respectively Among the new cases, 67 were health workers.

Check out the latest guidelines here

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is set to resume the metro train services albeit strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols, the KMRL said. The train services will resume from 8am to 8pm with a headway of 10 mins during peak hours and 15 mins during non-peak hours. Relatives of Covid-19 victims will now be allowed to pay their respects and perform limited religious rites, all within an hour. "Family members and relatives are unable to pay their last respects to those who died of Covid-19. This is adding to emotional distress. To address it, the bodies of those who died of Covid-19 will be allowed to be taken home. The body can be kept for up to one hour," chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said while approving the revised guidelines last month. Banks have been asked to halt the revenue recovery proceedings of Covid-19 victims who have defaulted on bank loans.