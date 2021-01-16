IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Kerala earmarks fund for mental health
With the assembly elections due in four months, Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Issac presented the last budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for now(PTI)
With the assembly elections due in four months, Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Issac presented the last budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for now(PTI)
india news

Kerala earmarks fund for mental health

The state has earmarked Rs.64 crore for mental health programmes, usually a neglected sector. According to a survey conducted by the state mental health department last year, at least 15% of the youth between 18 and 25 years suffered from depression and other mental health problems.
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvanathapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:23 AM IST

A chit fund scheme to refurbish middle-class kitchen, special scheme for the mental health sector, hike in welfare pension, sops for start-ups and three industrial corridors were among some of the measures announced by Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Issac in the state budget for the next fiscal year on Friday.

With the assembly elections due in four months, Issac presented the last budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for now, assuring that money won’t be a constraint for welfare programmes and some of the new measures will help lift the state’s consumerist economy reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state has earmarked Rs.64 crore for mental health programmes, usually a neglected sector, he said. According to a survey conducted by the state mental health department last year, at least 15% of the youth between 18 and 25 years suffered from depression and other mental health problems.

Besides this, 4,000 new posts will be created in the health sector, Issac said.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the state has the fifth highest suicide rate in the country with 24.3 deaths per 100,000 population.

“We have given special emphasis on mental health care. Low-income families really struggle with persons with mental disabilities. Rs.50 crore has been earmarked to take care of these families while the rest of the fund will be allocated to modernise existing mental health centres,” the state finance minister said.

Another highlight of the budget was the chit fund scheme to modernise middle-class kitchens. The ‘smart kitchen fund’ will help women purchase household items without difficulty and the government will partly fund the Kerala State Financial Enterprises, which is successfully running a number of lending schemes in the state.

He also said free food kits which are being distributed in the wake of the pandemic will continue for some time and 5 million families will get additional rice for Rs.15 and Rs.10 per kg, respectively. Political observers said that it was the free kits that played an important role in the Left’s recent victory in the local body election.

While the finance minister announced three industrial corridors worth 50,000 crore, he did not elaborate on how it will be financed. Similarly, welfare pensions will be hiked from Rs.1,500 to Rs.1,600 and the elderly will get free medicines at their doorsteps without any hassle, he said.

The government has also decided to withdraw 1% flood cess on transactions amid demands from several trade bodies. Many sops were also announced for start-ups. In government tenders, these firms will be given preference and the government will bear at least 50% of the loss to encourage innovation, Isaac said.

A package was also announced for the ailing hospitality sector with interest-free loans for operators. Pension for expats who returned to the state was hiked to Rs.3,000 per month.

The Congress said the budget lacked substance. “It is a futile exercise eying the polls. There is no dearth of announcements but there are no funds. In the ease of doing business, the state is ranked 28,” said Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala state budget thomas issac mental health
app
Close
e-paper
The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.(PTI)
The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.(PTI)
india news

Somnath Bharti gets bail; to remain in jail

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Somnath Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools, and was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning,Bharti, however, will remain in prison in connection with a second case against him that will be heard on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers said on Friday, the ninth round of talks also failed with the government and every failed negotiation had only further strengthened their spirit and has fuelled the ongoing agitation.(HT_PRINT)
Farmers said on Friday, the ninth round of talks also failed with the government and every failed negotiation had only further strengthened their spirit and has fuelled the ongoing agitation.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Will march in strength to Delhi, say farmers

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:27 AM IST
On Thursday, protest at Singhu border continued to be peaceful with farmer groups raising slogans, carrying out marches, cooking and distributing food at langars and delivering speeches. Manmeet Singh, a farmer from Jalandhar said more people known to him have joined the protest since he left home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the lockdown in March last year, the victims managed to flee and met his mother. But the accused found out and the boy brutally beaten and raped again.(REUTERS)
During the lockdown in March last year, the victims managed to flee and met his mother. But the accused found out and the boy brutally beaten and raped again.(REUTERS)
india news

Boy made to undergo sex change surgery

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:15 AM IST
The victim was allegedly intoxicated and beaten up. After a few days, he was forced to undergo a sex-change operation. At that time, he was 13 years old. He said he was given hormones to make him look like a girl. The accused repeatedly raped him and pushed him into prostitution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officials, according to orders of the administration, are required to address safety concerns of citizens through awareness drives, ongoing door-to-door health surveys and speak over phone with people registered for the vaccination(AP)
The officials, according to orders of the administration, are required to address safety concerns of citizens through awareness drives, ongoing door-to-door health surveys and speak over phone with people registered for the vaccination(AP)
india news

Build confidence in Covid vaccines, govt tells districts

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:17 AM IST
This week, the revenue districts have been directed to systematically launch awareness programmes focused on confidence-building and addressing vaccine hesitancy.Starting Saturday, Covid vaccine will be administered to health care workers, their numbers estimated at 300,000 in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp, through its counsel, had written to the court suggesting that justice Singh should not hear the matter because she appeared as a senior counsel against WhatsApp in a matter in the Supreme Court in 2016.(MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp, through its counsel, had written to the court suggesting that justice Singh should not hear the matter because she appeared as a senior counsel against WhatsApp in a matter in the Supreme Court in 2016.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Delhi HC objects to WhatsApp asking judge not to hear PIL

By Richa banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 AM IST
Justice Pratibha M Singh said the e-mail, which was later withdrawn, was completely unwarranted because she was anyway going to recuse herself from hearing the case filed by lawyer Chaitanya Rohilla, who has contended that WhatsApp’s updated policy violates the individual’s Right to Privacy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress on Friday vowed to continue their protests till the farm laws are repealed by the Centre
The Congress on Friday vowed to continue their protests till the farm laws are repealed by the Centre
india news

Farm bills have potential but cannot ignore those adversely affected: IMF

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:55 AM IST
There is, however, a need to strengthen the social safety net for those who might be adversely affected by the transition to the new system, Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at IMF, said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ex-IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma joined BJP on Thursday.
Ex-IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma joined BJP on Thursday.
india news

BJP fields former IAS officer as its candidate for UP MLC elections

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:17 AM IST
On Thursday, former Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Service officer Arvind Kumar Sharma had joined the party after taking voluntary retirement from service earlier this week. He was due to retire in July 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Congress won’t relent till Centre repeals ‘black’ laws, says Rahul

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:21 AM IST
“Congress will stand by the farmers in their protest as the three agricultural laws have been passed to destroy them, and help and benefit the big industrialists,” Rahul Gandhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, elected representatives from the neighbouring villages in Sattari submitted a formal request to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asking him to shift the project elsewhere.(PTI/ File photo)
On Friday, elected representatives from the neighbouring villages in Sattari submitted a formal request to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asking him to shift the project elsewhere.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

After protests, Goa CM announces relocation of IIT project from Melaulim

By HT Correspondent, Panaji
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:18 AM IST
The decision caps more than six months of protests largely by the residents of Melaulim village who had refused to concede land and had set up a blockade at the entrance to the site refusing to allow government surveyors to enter the village to demarcate the land.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to people familiar with the matter, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31.(ANI)
According to people familiar with the matter, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31.(ANI)
india news

BJP leaders meet Shah over Bengal poll

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Bengal BJP leaders said that Friday’s meeting was held to review the Bengal poll preparedness against the backdrop of the report five central leaders prepared for Shah. Induction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress and other parties was also discussed at the meeting, said a BJP leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSP chief Mayawati also urged the Centre to accept all the demands of agitating farmers including repeal of the three farm laws(ANI photo)
BSP chief Mayawati also urged the Centre to accept all the demands of agitating farmers including repeal of the three farm laws(ANI photo)
india news

Will go it alone in Uttarakhand, UP, says Mayawati

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Mayawati, who turned 65 on Friday, said just like 2007, the BSP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh on its own in 2022. “I have never compromised with principles for the sake of getting power. All BSP workers must unitedly start preparing for these elections,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI FIR states that “in the case of SSPNML, R K Sangwan, who was previous investigating officer of the case, offered and paid a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur to Inspector Kapil Dhankad”(HT PHOTO.)
The CBI FIR states that “in the case of SSPNML, R K Sangwan, who was previous investigating officer of the case, offered and paid a bribe of 10 lakh in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur to Inspector Kapil Dhankad”(HT PHOTO.)
india news

CBI ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket was running since 2018, finds probe

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The agency has identified bribes worth 55 lakh paid to two of its officers– Deputy Superintendent of Police , R K Rishi ( 30 lakh) and Inspector Kapil Dhankad ( 25 lakh) – in lieu of favours extended to at least three companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Adani group clinched the six airports — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru — in a global competitive bid by offering the highest revenue share to the government.(MINT_PRINT)
The Adani group clinched the six airports — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru — in a global competitive bid by offering the highest revenue share to the government.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Panel ignored advice on bidder: Officials

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2018 gave “in-principle” approval for leasing out six airports of the state-run Airports Authority of India through the public private partnership appraisal committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.
“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.
india news

Army displays drone swarming prowess

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 AM IST
The army’s drone swarming capability is under development, though it has been tested for HADR roles, which are largely dropping medicines and essential items. The technology is being developed by the army in partnership with a Bengaluru-based start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army soldiers demonstrate a drone attack during the 73rd Army Day parade, in New Delhi on Friday.
Army soldiers demonstrate a drone attack during the 73rd Army Day parade, in New Delhi on Friday.
india news

Don’t test India’s patience, Army chief warns China

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:31 AM IST
General Manoj Mukund Naravane, in a media briefing on January 12, said the army was prepared to hold ground in eastern Ladakh “for as long as it takes” to achieve national objectives in case the ongoing military and diplomatic talks with China to reduce tensions are “prolonged”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP