Kerala exit polls: UDF seen at least 15, BJP projected to open account

Exit polls on June 1 predicted a clear mandate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in the Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on June 4. Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Kannur, Kerala.(PTI)

The alliance comprises the Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party.

Of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the UDF is expected to win 15 to 18 seats, according to the News18 Mega Exit Poll. It has also predicted that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has a chance of winning 2 to 5 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 1 to 3 seats.

Meanwhile, Times Now-ETG has also predicted that the UDF can get between 14 and 15 seats. The LDF is tipped to get 4, and the NDA may win one seat.

ABP-C Voter sees BJP-led NDA winning 1 to 3 seats

Another pollster, ABP-C Voter, has given a high number of seats to the UDF, predicting that the alliance can win anywhere between 17 to 19 seats. It has given zero seats to the LDF and 1 to 3 seats to the NDA.

In Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party has never won a Lok Sabha seat and ran a high-decibel campaign to open its account. The saffron party is pinning it hopes on Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, actor Suresh Gopi and Anil Antony, the sone of Congress leader A.K Antony, from different constituencies in the state.

At least five exit polls predicted a clear majority for the NDA. the alliance is also projected to open its account in Southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The most exit polls projected the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win more than 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, where 272 are needed for a simple majority