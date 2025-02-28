Kerala fishing community strikes against offshore mining

Fish landing centres and fishing markets remained shut and fisherfolk hit the streets on Thursday as part of the 24-hour “coastal hartal” across Kerala against the Union government’s move to auction five blocks off the state’s coast to mine sand and other minerals from the sea. Fishing boats anchored at the Vizhinjam harbour in protest against the Centre’s move to mine the sea off the coast of Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday. (PTI)

The coastal strike was called by the Fisheries Coordination Committee (FCC) which comprises members of trade unions allied to the Left parties and the Congress.

The strike began at midnight on Thursday with fishing vessels anchored to the coast, fish sales and fish processing units coming to a standstill and thousands of fisherfolk participating in protest meetings across the state throughout the day.

The fishing organisations said that the move to conduct offshore mining near the Kerala coast will affect the marine ecosystem, particularly fish produce, thereby harming the livelihoods of fish workers. While five blocks in the state — Kollam South, Kollam North, Alappuzha, Ponnani and Chavakkad — have been auctioned by the Centre, fishing groups said that the area off the Kollam coast, known as the Quilon Bank, is an extremely productive fishing field and is home to species like sardines and mackerel. The decision to initiate mining operations near it would result in the area being closed off to fish workers, they said.

“This is a question of our survival. If we lose this, the fishing community will cease to exist. We will oppose the mining process at any cost,” Peter Mathias, a member of the FCC, told reporters.

A march to Parliament by fishing communities and allied unions has been planned on March 12 as part of the protests, people familiar with the matter said.

The Union government’s move for offshore mining in Kerala is based on the findings of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) that around 302 million tonnes of construction-grade sand could be harvested from the blocks in Kerala.

The depth of mining ranges from 48.4 metres to 62.4 metres. Apart from Kerala, such blocks were also put up for auction in Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar islands.

“No environmental studies have been conducted to estimate the impact of the mining on the marine resources and the coast. No efforts have been made to convince the people of the coast that this is a good move. It sounds like a mysterious plan,” AR Kannan, a member of the Congress-allied fishing trade union wing, said.

Meanwhile, Kerala industries minister P Rajeev said on Thursday that the state government had opposed the move to open the state’s coast for offshore mining at least three times.

The first at a roadshow organised by the Union ministry of mines in Kochi on January 11, secondly at the 64th Central Geological Programming Board meeting in Bhubaneswar on Jan 19 and through a letter on Feb 13 sent by the principal secretary of the industries department, he said.

“Congress MPs did not raise objections when amendments were proposed in 2022 to the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” Rajeev said.

Meanwhile, a group of 25 Indian fishermen who were arrested from Sri Lanka on February 23 returned home in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, an official familiar with the matter said.

The fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). A total of 32 fishermen were arrested, and their boats were seized.