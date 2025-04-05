Menu Explore
Kerala: Five arrested for illegal possession of protected sand boa species

ANI |
Apr 05, 2025 02:13 PM IST

A team led by Taliparamba Forest Range Officer Sanoop Krishnan conducted the operation, seizing a car and a scooter used by the group.

Forest officials arrested five individuals on Thursday for illegally possessing a two-toed sand boa (Eryx johnii), a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, in Payyannur, Kerala's Kannur district, according to a release from the Forest Department.

A team led by Taliparamba Forest Range Officer Sanoop Krishnan conducted the operation, seizing a car and a scooter used by the group.(File representative image)
A team led by Taliparamba Forest Range Officer Sanoop Krishnan conducted the operation, seizing a car and a scooter used by the group.(File representative image)

The accused, identified as Pradeepan TP (49), Bhikesh (39), Manoj M (30)--all from Trikaripur in Kannur--and T Naveen (35) and K Chandrasekharan (37) from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, were apprehended following a tip-off.

A team led by Taliparamba Forest Range Officer Sanoop Krishnan conducted the operation, seizing a car and a scooter used by the group.

The non-venomous snakes were reportedly brought from Andhra's Chittoor for sale in Kannur. The forest authorities confirmed that a case has been registered following the incident. Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier in March, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended two individuals, the agency said in a press release, in possession of 65 Indian-roofed turtles and spotted pond turtles.

In a letter dated March 24, the CBI stated, "A team of CBI along with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials, on the basis of information, apprehended two accused who were in possession of 65 Indian Roofed Turtles and Spotted Pond Turtles. A case was registered by CBI against two accused u/s 51 r/w Sec 39, 44 and 48A, 49, 49B of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for the possession, transport and trade of these species covered under Schedule-l of the Act."

Also Read: Kerala: Two arrested in 36 lakh ‘digital arrest’ scam in Kochi

The CBI, in its statement, confirmed that a total of 50 Indian Roofed Turtles (Pangshura tecta) and 15 Spotted Pond Turtles (Geoclemys hamiltonii) were recovered from the accused.

"A total of 50 Indian Roofed Turtles (Pangshuratecta) and 15 Spotted Pond Turtles (Geoclemysamiltonii) were found in the possession of the accused. Both animals belong to Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Since it was a seizure of live animals, they were handed to the Delhi Zoo for their safe upkeep," CBI further added. (ANI)

News / India News / Kerala: Five arrested for illegal possession of protected sand boa species
