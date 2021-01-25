Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Court grants bail to M Sivasankar
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (Economic Offences) Court on Monday granted bail to M Sivasankar, former principal secretary at the Kerala Chief Minister's Office in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.
This is in the case registered by the Customs Department. The court granted him bail because the customs didn't file the charge sheet in the case.
But Sivasankar will remain in the prison because the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) still exists.
The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth ₹14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.
It is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department.
