Kerala HC questions actor Mohanlal’s move to challenge verdict in ivory case

The Kerala high court on Monday questioned the move of actor Mohanlal challenging the order of a local court in Ernakulam dismissing the state government’s plea to withdraw proceedings against him for possessing ivory.

Hearing his plea, justice Mary Joseph observed that under the criminal procedure code an accused cannot make such a plea which has no locus standi before the court.

“If the state appears with a plea the court could have been considered it. But the accused cannot do this. If the court decides otherwise that the accused has such a right, so many accused will approach the court for withdrawal,” the judge orally observed. The court also questioned why the state failed to file such an application.

The case relates to the seizure of ivory during an income tax raid at his residence in Kochi in 2011. Later the forest department booked him under the Wildlife Protection Act. In 2020, the government filed a no-objection certificate so as to withdraw the case against him but a petition was filed against it by an activist A A Paulose and the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Perumbavoor dismissed the government’s plea to withdraw the case against him.

Last week, the actor approached the high court saying he had held ownership certificate to possess ivory that is why the prosecutor approached the lower court to dismiss the case. He also maintained that there was no evidence to implicate him under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. But the court observed that the petitioner has no locus standi in the case and posted to hear it after Onam vacation.