Kerala HC stays cheating case against Sunny Leone

Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:23 PM IST

The actor had approached the court to quash the cheating case registered against her on a complaint alleging that she cheated organisers of an event after receiving an advance in Kochi three years ago

The single bench stayed all proceedings till the disposal of the petition. (Facebook | Sunny Leone)
ByHT Correspondent

The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the cheating case against Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and two others on a plea filed by her to quash the case.

The actor had approached the court on Tuesday to quash the cheating case registered against her by the crime branch on a complaint alleging that she cheated organisers of an event after receiving an advance in Kochi three years ago.

After admitting her plea, the single bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman stayed all proceedings till the disposal of the petition.

A native of Perumbavur in Kochi M Shiyas had filed a complaint with the then director general of police Loknath Behra and later he directed the crime branch to investigate it. But after the compliant surfaced she told police officials that she was ready to attend the function or return the money but organisers’ indifferent attitude delayed it. She was questioned twice in relation with the compliant later.

She admitted that her manager took 30 lakh and gave them dates but organisers were forced to change the programme several times.

She said the proposal came up when she was vacationing in Kerala for a month in February 2019. But petitioner contended that it was a breach of trust and the actor failed to turn up for the event after accepting advance of 30 lakh. Besides Karanjit Kaur alias Sunny Leone her husband Daniel Weber and their manager Sunil Rajani’s name figured in the FIR.

Earlier, the high court had granted pre-arrest bail to all three.

