Kerala high court stays proceedings against Mohanlal in ivory possession case

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Sep 19, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The Kerala high court has stayed trial proceedings in the ivory possession case against actor Mohanlal for six months. The court has ordered the actor to appear before the trial court on November 3. The case dates back to 2011 when elephant tusks were found at the actor's residence. The forest department had issued an ownership certificate for the tusks, which was later challenged. In 2020, the state government attempted to withdraw prosecution but was denied by the magistrate court.

The Kerala high court on Monday stayed trial proceedings in the ivory possession case against actor Mohanlal in a first-class magistrate court for six months.

Mohanlal (HT Achives)
A single bench of justice PV Kunhikrishnan granted an interim stay of proceedings before Judicial First Class Magistrate court at Perumbavoor, for a period of six months. The court has further ordered the actor to appear before the trial court on November 3.

In July 2011, the Income Tax department had found elephant tusks at the residence of the Malayalam superstar. Subsequently, during a search by forest officials, four elephant tusks at the actor’s home in Kochi in December 2011. The forest department then booked a case against the actor and others for illegal possession of the tusks under the Wild Life Protection Act (1972).

However, five years later, the forest department issued an ownership certificate for the tusks to the actor, which was challenged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, stating that it was given in violation of the provisions of the 1972 Act. Later in 2019, a charge sheet was filed against the actor and others, in the case.

In 2020, the state government took a U-turn by extending a consent for withdrawal of prosecution in the case.

The petition to withdraw prosecution was, however, denied by the Perumbavoor magistrate court on August 17, which held that the validity of the ownership certificate issued to the actor was under challenge before the division bench of the HC. It also said that there was no gazette notification in this case and hence the alleged certificate of ownership of the tusks has no legal sanctity.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

