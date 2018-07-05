Kerala IPS officer’s daughter faces arrest for assaulting driver as HC rejects plea

The Kerala High Court on Thursday refused protection from arrest to the daughter of a top police officer who has been accused of assaulting an official driver.

Observing that no one was above the law of the land, the court rejected the petition of the daughter of state additional director general of police Sudesh Kumar seeking to prevent her arrest in the case.

The state government had opposed her plea saying the investigation was under progress.

The court will now hear her second plea, seeking to quash the FIR next Thursday.

Kumar’s daughter was booked under non-bailable charges for allegedly manhandling police driver M Gavaskar who was later admitted to the hospital with injuries on neck and spinal cord. A counter case was also filed against the driver for outraging her modesty, but the court had stayed Gavaskar’s arrest.

In his complaint, Gavaskar said the incident occurred when he went to pick up the Kumar’s daughter from a morning walk. He said she verbally abused him because he had arrived slightly late, and demanded that he hand over the vehicle keys. When he refused, she took out her mobile phone and hit him on his neck and shoulder, causing him severe injuries for which he spent 10 days in the hospital.

Following his complaint, many sub-ordinates came forward and complained of ill-treatment meted out to them by the family members of the senior officer.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had termed the incident serious and sought a report from the DGP Loknath Behra.

The ADGP was later transferred from the post of the armed battalion head and was yet to be given a new posting. After this incident many class-four employees working in the houses of senior officers were called back.