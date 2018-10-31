Kerala irrigation minister Mathew T Thomas’ gunman shoots self to death, reason unknown

A personal security officer of Kerala irrigation minister Mathew T Thomas, allegedly shot himself to death, using his service revolver early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, 28-year-old Sujith, who was attached to the armed reserve camp here, was found with a gunshot wound on the head at his home at Kadakal in Kollam district, the police said, adding he had also cut veins in both hands.

Though the officer was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

Sujith, a bachelor, has left a suicide note, police said.

Meanwhile, the Minister’s office said Sujith has been working as Thomas’ personal security officer for the past three months and was on leave on Tuesday.

