‘Kerala is as much mine as Varanasi’: PM Modi in Guruvayur

In his public interaction after his thanksgiving visit to his constituency of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Guruvayoor on Saturday that Kerala was as much his as Varanasi.

“Those who made us win our ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. You may ask BJP drew blank in Kerala then why Modi selected Kerala for his first political speech…..Kerala is as much mine as Varanasi,” Modi said in an address to BJP workers in Guruvayur. The BJP had drawn a blank in the Lok Sabah elections in Kerala.

He was addressing BJP workers after a visit to the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur to offer prayers.

The PM said although elections have their own place, the government’s responsibility is towards the country’s entire population.

He thanked voters for “the festive spirit of democracy”.

“I salute the people. People are my gods,” he said.

Mod, who was in Kerala ahead of his first foreign visit in his second term as Prime Minister, underlined that his government would work for all without any discrimination.

“I am the servant of all. I am here to lift my county to its glory. I am for all. Whether we win or lose we are committed to all,” he said,

He also described BJP workers as ‘jan sevak’ who are committed to serving the people lifelong.

“Jan Sevaks are forever, not for mere five years,” he said.

Modi said there nothing to worry or panic about Nipah virus which resurfaced for the second time in Kerala.

“The Government is with the people. The State and Central government will work together to fight it. The Centre is closely monitoring the situation,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also took a pledge to build a new India.

“Positivity reflected well in this election. It won, negativity lost badly. The entire world is watching our democracy. From the land of Guruvayur I take a pledge we can build a new India. We can surge ahead with positivity. We can rise up to expectations of 130 crore people,” Modi said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 12:49 IST