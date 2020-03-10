e-paper
Kerala jails to set up isolation cells for suspected coronavirus-infected inmates

As per the DG’s directions, prisoners with symptoms like fever and cold will be moved to the isolation rooms.

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:09 IST
Thiruvananthapuram
Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college, in Kerala.
Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college, in Kerala. (PTI)
         

In the wake of six positive Covid-19 cases reported from Kerala, the state’s Director General of Prisons Rishi Raj Singh has issued a directive to set up isolation cells in the jails across the state.

As per the DG’s directions, prisoners with symptoms like fever and cold will be moved to the isolation rooms. The new inmates will be admitted to the jail and lodged for six days in specially set up rooms in the admission block.

The directive also tells the jail authorities to lodge the prisoners who come back after parole in a separate room in the admission block.

