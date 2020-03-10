Kerala jails to set up isolation cells for suspected coronavirus-infected inmates

india

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:09 IST

In the wake of six positive Covid-19 cases reported from Kerala, the state’s Director General of Prisons Rishi Raj Singh has issued a directive to set up isolation cells in the jails across the state.

As per the DG’s directions, prisoners with symptoms like fever and cold will be moved to the isolation rooms. The new inmates will be admitted to the jail and lodged for six days in specially set up rooms in the admission block.

The directive also tells the jail authorities to lodge the prisoners who come back after parole in a separate room in the admission block.