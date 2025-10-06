Search
Kerala man, 76, dies after being attacked with log by relative over family feud

PTI |
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 11:19 am IST

The two lived next to each other in north Kerala's Neeleswaram. 

An elderly man died after being attacked on the head with a wooden log by his relative at Neeleswaram in this north Kerala district, police said on Monday. Police said that the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kannan (76), a resident of Kumbalappally, Karinthalam in Neeleswaram. Police said they arrested his neighbour and relative, Sreedharan, soon after the incident.

According to police, there had been disputes between the two families who lived next to each other. As per the FIR, Sreedharan allegedly trespassed into the compound of Kannan’s house and attacked him with a wooden log. Kannan suffered serious head injuries and collapsed.

He was first taken to the Neeleswaram Taluk Hospital and later shifted to the Kanhangad Government District Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at night. The Neeleswaram police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 329(3) (criminal trespass) and section 103(1) (murder). The body will be handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem.

Follow Us On