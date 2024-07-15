Kerala man remained stuck in hospital lift for 2 days, 3 employees suspended

Kerala health department on Monday suspended three staff members of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for negligence after a 59-year-old man remained stuck in the hospital lift for two days. Ravindran Nair (59) was rescued from the lift after almost 48 hours.

Three suspended staff members include two lift operators and a duty sergeant of the hospital.

The officials were reportedly unaware of the emergency situation until Monday morning. This led the health department to initiate disciplinary action against them for their alleged negligence.

Ravindran Nair, a resident of Ulloor, visited the hospital for a medical check-up on Saturday. He was stuck inside the lift in the outpatient block of the government medical college for almost 48 hours, only to be rescued by an operator who reported for routine work. Nair has been admitted to the hospital for a detailed medical examination.

Also read | Kerala auto driver helps UK man locate ATM, his gesture and fluent English leave vlogger impressed

Explaining the chain of events, police said, “He (Nair) got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help, but no one came. His phone was also switched off.”

As his phone remained unreachable, the man's family filed a missing case with the medical college police on Sunday night.

Speaking to the media, Nair said he kept pressing the alarm after the lift got stuck, but no one came to his rescue. “I tried calling all the emergency numbers listed inside the lift, but no one answered. The alarm was also sounded, but no one came. After some time, I understood that it was the second Saturday and a Sunday the next day, and then I waited for help,” Nair explained his ordeal.

The man lost track of time inside the lift waiting in the hope that someone would come to his rescue and operate the lift on Monday.

"This morning, an operator came, and I pressed the alarm. We both forcefully opened the door from both sides, and I jumped out of it," Nair said.

His son, Hari Shankar said that his father was pretty shaken up after the incident as he had been inside the lift for almost two days. “My father says he kept on ringing the alarm inside the lift, but no one came to the rescue,” he added.

State health minister Veena George posted on Facebook, “The Director of Medical Education Department has been instructed to inquire into the incident of patient getting stuck in the lift at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College OP Block.” The medical college officials have maintained that the lift was not a regularly used one.



(With inputs from agencies)