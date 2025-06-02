Kerala minister slams Centre for foreign aid nod to Maharashtra

Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal accused the BJP-led Union government of bias and violating federal principles after the latter permitted the Maharashtra government to accept foreign donations for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). KN Balagopal

On Sunday, the Kerala FM told reporters that while the state was not opposed to Maharashtra getting foreign aid to deal with impact of natural disasters, the law must be made equal for all states. He pointed out that the Union government had denied permission to Kerala to accept foreign aid in the backdrop of the century’s worst floods in 2018 even as other countries like UAE were ready with offers to help.

“It is a good thing for any state, dealing with disasters, to get help. Granting approval to the state is also good. But the Union government’s stand over this clearly reeks of political bias. When floods affected almost every part of Kerala, the state had stood up to ask for aid. There were Malayalis from around the world and other countries that were willing to help. But the Union government did not permit the state. Now, Maharashtra has been permitted for the same. Naturally, it begs the question whether it’s because both the governments in the state and the Union are led by the same party,” said Balagopal.

Such a stand impediments the belief that all states are treated equally by the Union government, Balagopal alleged.

“Can the people of Kerala or any other state be blamed if they feel that the Union government treats every state differently especially when states face great crises. It’s stand does not help the values of federalism,” the FM said.

Balagopal underlined that the BJP-led government has not announced a financial package for the state in the light of the massive landslides in Wayanad last year. He said that while the PM visited the areas where the landslides took place and recently came to the state to commission the Vizhinjam international seaport, both occasions did not see an announcement on the relief package.

“There should be equal justice in such matters. Everyone expects the rule of law and equity in such circumstances. It’s not disasters and sufferings of people, but politics that is the criterion for the Union government to take such decisions. It is unbecoming of administrators,” the finance minister said.

Last week, the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund had been accorded a license under the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act 2010, making it eligible to receive aid from individuals and countries. It was reportedly given the approval after it fulfilled all the criteria.