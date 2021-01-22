Kerala mother accused of son's sexual abuse gets bail, court orders SIT probe
- The case has got wide publicity as it is the first time that a mother was arrested under Pocso charges in Kerala, that too, for exploiting her own child.
The Kerala high court on Friday granted bail to a mother who was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) two weeks ago for alleged sexual abuse of her minor son.
The court has directed the government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) under a senior woman police officer and inform it about the progress of the probe. It also instructed authorities to get the mental health of the child examined by an expert committee. Earlier, the government had opposed the accused mother's bail plea saying crucial evidence was found on her mobile phone and she gave the boy steroids.
The 36-year-old woman, hailing from Kollam district, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after her husband and son filed a complaint two weeks back. The case got wide publicity as it was the first time in the state that a mother was arrested under Pocso charges, that too, for exploiting her own child.
But after her arrest, the youngest son told the media that his brother was tutored under threat to lay such a charge and that their father, who married another woman without divorcing his mother, used to physically assault them regularly.
The woman’s family later alleged that the police made undue haste in arresting her and a proper investigation was not carried out. The State Women Commission and the Child Welfare Commission had also criticised her arrest.
Also Read: Kerala assembly turns down motion for removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan
Relatives later claimed that the mother was falsely implicated after she sent her husband a notice for alimony and threatened to move the court against his practice of bigamy. They said the couple were estranged for the last three years and the husband forcibly took his three children to a West Asian country, where he was working.
The father had claimed that the mother was exploiting the son for quite some time and the boy revealed his alleged ordeal to a psychiatrist in the Gulf. He later approached the Child Welfare Commission, which forwarded his complaint to the police. When the case snowballed into a controversy, the police put the blame on the commission. However, commission member N Sunanda said police were requested to probe the matter and weren't told to arrest the mother.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Karnataka CM makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya: 6 workers die at mining site in East Jaintia Hills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters calling up senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccines, alerts Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategically important Ujh hydroelectric project in J&K gets forest panel nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air Quality panel tasks agencies to develop tool for targeted pollution control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To boost PM Modi's image': Congress picks holes in govt's Covid-19 vaccine plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dismissing angst of millions of farmers': CWC passes resolution on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala mother accused of son's sexual abuse gets bail, court orders SIT probe
- The case has got wide publicity as it is the first time that a mother was arrested under Pocso charges in Kerala, that too, for exploiting her own child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'National security compromised': CWC on Arnab Goswami's leaked chats
- The CWC further said that the silence underlined the government's collusion, complicity and guilt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu health minister gets Covid-19 vaccine, opts for Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caught entering girlfriend’s home, shamed Rajasthan youth flees to Pakistan
- n the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS urges RBI to set up panel to resolve transporters' woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin led to enhanced immune responses, says Lancet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray writes to RBI chief, complains about transporter harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox