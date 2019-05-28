Kerala on alert after intel on IS threat along coast

In the wake of intelligence reports that Islamic State militants are likely to infiltrate the south Indian coast, Kerala has been put on high alert. Vigilante groups have been formed to beef up security, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Last week, intelligence agencies had alerted the state that at least 15 IS militants had set off from the Sri Lankan coast in a fishing vessel and were reportedly heading either towards Kerala or Lakshadweep. Subsequently, coastal police tightened patrolling in the seas and advised all fishing vessels to carry proper identification documents.

“We are closely co-ordinating with various agencies like marine enforcement, fisheries department, coast guard, coastal police and fishermen. Coastal vigilante committees have been formed involving local people,” said the CM in the assembly, adding there was no need for any panic. Vijayan said special intelligence wings had been formed in all 18 coastal police stations and the number of policemen increased.

Kerala director-general of police Loknath Behra on Monday convened a meet of all agencies to review security measures.

First Published: May 28, 2019 22:40 IST