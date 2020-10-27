e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala Opposition leader says CMO involved in gold smuggling case

Kerala Opposition leader says CMO involved in gold smuggling case

Ramesh Chennithala from the Congress said Koduvally MLA Karat Rasak’s involvement in the case has also been discovered and the Chief Minister has no moral authority to continue in the post .

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Thiruvananthapuram
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in a protest march before the state secretariat demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in a protest march before the state secretariat demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI Photo. Representational Image)
         

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday alleged that evidence from the gold smuggling probe by investigative agencies pointed out that the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had been used by former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar for gold smuggling and hawala transactions.

“The WhatsApp chats that came out of Sivasankar with his Chartered Accountant are shocking. The chats revealed the hand of the former Principal Secretary. After Kerala CMO’s close connection of Ministers KT Jaleel and Kadakampally Surendran came out and both Ministers visited the UAE consulate many times. They should make clear why they visited a foreign consulate,” he said.

The Congress leader said now Koduvally Left MLA Karat Rasak’s involvement has come out and it is a serious matter.

“The involvement of more and more CPI(M) leaders are being revealed. Sivasankar was the kingpin in the gold smuggling. Now, it has come to light that he was using Kerala CMO to help the gold smuggling accused. Pinarayi Vijayan has no moral authority to continue in the post,” he said.

Reacting to Pinarayi Vijayan’s remark regarding the Opposition Leader rejecting the stand taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Centre of Centre using investigation agencies pin down political opponents, he said, “Rahul Gandhi is my leader. Vijayan should not be worried about what is happening in Congress. He should be worried about his own party. CPI(M) and BJP are making baseless allegations to corner me, which will not work.”

Regarding the Walayar case, Chennithala said, “I had visited the house in Walayar where the mother of the Dalit sisters, who were sexually assaulted and killed are protesting. Till now, the SC/ST Minister AK Balan has not even visited the family. This government has failed to give justice to the family.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘Rohit not in, but injured Mayank is in all teams’: Ojha question selectors
‘Rohit not in, but injured Mayank is in all teams’: Ojha question selectors
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In