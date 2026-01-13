The Kerala high court on Monday suggested that the State ought to draft a law for the protection of temple properties by including penal provisions that would punish those violating their duties. Kerala ought to draft law to protect temple properties: HC

The observation was made by Justice A Badharudeen while hearing the petitions for bail filed by former TDB president A Padmakumar, ex-official Murari Babu and Bellary jeweller R Govardhan in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The SIT of the Kerala police has been probing the misappropriation of gold from the ‘dwarapalaka’ (guardian) idols and the ‘sreekovil’ (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the Sabarimala temple. At least 12 people have been arrested by the SIT so far in the case.

The HC judge raised the need for a law with penal provisions for management of Devaswom properties after the counsel for Padmakumar submitted that the only allegation raised against his client was a violation of the Devaswom manual which was not a penal offence.

The HC bench asked the Additional Director General of Prosecution to suggest to the State government about enacting a statute for the protection of Devaswom properties.

“Why can’t you go for a Rules? Devaswom Management Rules? So that some penal provision can be incorporated too. There are various instances of misappropriation being reported in temples. You may think of legislation. Manual by itself is not (sufficient). Disobedience may go for some disciplinary action. Binding on them and failure thereof is only disciplinary action. Not offence,” the judge was quoted saying by the website LiveLaw.

The ADGP is reported to have told the court that the Devaswom Manual, followed by the TDB, is binding on the officers of the Board.