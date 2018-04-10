Kerala Police arrests key accused in former radio jockey’s murder

Police in Kerala on Tuesday arrested the prime accused in the murder of a 36-year-old former radio jockey from Thiruvananthapuram international airport with the help of Interpol after he fled to Qatar following the crime, officials said.

Rajesh, popularly known as Rasikan Rajesh, was hacked to death on March 27 in his studio on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram by a gang allegedly led by Ali Bhai.

Police said non-resident Indian businessman Abdul Sathar hired them to take revenge on Rajesh, who was very close to his former wife, a dance teacher in Qatar.

Their relationship soured after Rajesh’s intimacy with his wife, who later filed a divorce plea. The plea infuriated Sathar and he hatched a plan to do kill Rajesh, they added.

Rajesh left his job in Qatar and set up a studio in Madavoor, his native place, but kept in touch with the woman. She was the first to alert Rajesh’s friends after the attack.

Police said the assailants attacked him while he was talking to her on the phone. She later told reporters in Qatar that she overheard his cries, “Don’t kill me, I am innocent and I won’t do any trouble to anyone” during the attack.

The woman has expressed her willingness to appear before the police for questioning.

The special investigation team probing the case arrested a 22-year-old engineer from Bengaluru on Sunday for helping the two-member team, which reportedly came from the Middle East to carry out the crime.

Police have also arrested four people for helping the accused flee the country.