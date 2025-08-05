Charred bones, clothing recovered as Kerala police probe missing women case

Police in Kerala on Monday found more human remains at a house in Pallippuram, Cherthala, as part of an investigation into the disappearance of at least four middle-aged women over nearly two decades. About 20 charred bones were recovered from a spot different to where body parts were discovered last week, police sources said.(PTI/Representational Image)

Officers, accompanied by cadaver dogs and forensic experts, searched ponds, marshland and the compound of the 2.5-acre property. Clothes were also recovered from a pond.

The searches are linked to Sebastian, 68, who is in custody and suspected of involvement in three of four cases of middle-aged women who went missing from Cherthala between 2006 and 2025.

Kerala police suspect that he may have harmed the women, including Jainamma, from Kottamuri, who vanished in December, and Ayesha, who disappeared a decade ago.

Sebastian was brought to the property for evidence collection, but is said to have given contradictory statements.

Investigators are considering breaking open the floor of a recently tiled granite room and will carry out DNA tests to identify the remains.

The investigation is being led by the Kottayam unit of the State Crime Branch.