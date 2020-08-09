Kerala pounded by rains, govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation: Latest updates

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 09:43 IST

Kerala continues to be pounded by heavy rains, which have triggered floods and landslides in the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for heavy rainfall for five districts in the state.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the massive landslide, which occurred on Friday and flattened a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in Idukki district climbed to 28 on Sunday.

As per the district administration, more than 40 people are still missing. The authorities gave pressed sniffer dogs into service to locate bodies.

Here are the latest updates on floods in Kerala:

• The carcass of a wild elephant was found floating in Periyar river in Neryamangalam. Three days ago, another carcass was found. Forest officials blame landslides for the loss of animals’ lives in the forest. Periyar in a tiger reserve and favourite habitat of elephants.

• The road route to the famous Sabarimala hill temple has also been disrupted due to landslides.

• The Kerala government has issued warning for people living on the banks of major rivers in the state. The government said that the situation has worsened in some areas which have been receiving incessant rain since last night. The state government has also asked the people to prepare an emergency kit and be ready for evacuation if the situation continues to aggravate.

• The four shutters of Neyyar dam have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram district. Shutters of Aruvikkara dam have also been opened as the catchment areas of both the dams are receiving heavy rainfall since Saturday, the district administration said.

• The Ernakulam district administration said on Saturday that they have suffered a loss of Rs 1.22 crore in widespread damage caused by the heavy rainfall. According to the District Administration, many houses and agricultural lands have suffered huge damage including in Chellanam, the coastal village in the city.

• There are 852 people including 97 children in 30 relief camps in the district. The district administration has set up eight camps for people aged above 60.

• A portion of the Shiva Temple (situated on the bank of the Periyar River) in Aluva in Kochi district continues to remain submerged.

• According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Kerala received an average rainfall of 95 mm in the last 24 hours (till Saturday) while Vadakara in Kozhikode recorded 32.7 cms of rain, the heaviest in the state.

• Vaythiri in Wayanad received 19.3 cms of rain while Peerumedu in Idukki district 18.5 cm, news agency quoted SDMA officials as saying.

• In the Southwest monsoon season, which began in June first week, Kerala has reported a total of 51 deaths till Thursday night due to various incidents of drowning, landslides, and tree fall, news agency PTI reported.