Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala preacher arrested after his wife dies during childbirth

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Apr 09, 2025 08:46 AM IST

The accused, police said, has also been booked for destruction of evidence since he transported the woman’s remains without admitted her to a hospital or informing the police about the death

A self-styled religious preacher was arrested on Tuesday in Malappuram district of Kerala in connection with the death of his wife who allegedly died during childbirth at their residence, police said.

Kerala preacher arrested after his wife dies during childbirth
Kerala preacher arrested after his wife dies during childbirth

The accused, identified as Sirajuddin Latheefi Neerkunnam, was charged under sections of culpable homicide, days after his wife Asma (35) died on April 5 at their home in Kodur area of the district.

Police said that the woman died after giving birth to their fifth child. “Prima facie, it appears that the husband pushed for the childbirth to be conducted at home,” Malappuram district police chief R Vishwanath told reporters. “We have clear clues about the people who were present at the [couple’s] rented home at the time of delivery, including the midwife. It is too early to reveal their names, but the investigation will surely cover those aspects.”

The following morning, the accused took the newborn and his wife’s body to the latter’s home in Vengola area of Ernakulam district. Following suspicions emerging from Asma’s death, her family filed a police complaint on April 6.

“As per the statement of the accused, the child was delivered around 6pm on April 5. The death took place a couple of hours later,” Vishwanath said. Post-mortem examination of the woman’s body, conducted at the Ernakulam Government Medical College hospital, confirmed that she died due to excessive bleeding.

The accused, police said, has also been booked for destruction of evidence since he transported the woman’s remains without admitted her to a hospital or informing the police about the death.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kerala preacher arrested after his wife dies during childbirth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On