Kerala records 2,616 new cases of Covid-19; active cases reach 44,441
Kerala on Thursday reported 2,616 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to state government's health department.
The health department update said that there are 44,441 active cases in Kerala and total recoveries stand at 10,20,671.
Kerala, along with Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka, is reporting a surge in the number of daily infections. In fact, these six states account for 85.51 per cent of fresh cases, according to Union health ministry.
The Covid-19 spread in Kerala is a matter of concern for the government as the southern state is going to hold assembly election next month along with three other states and a union territory.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the elections in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has increased the number of booths in the poll-bound states to ensure social distancing norms can be followed.
In Kerala, the number of polling booths has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771.
The Centre is continuously engaging with the states reporting higher number of active Covid-19 cases and those reporting a spike in the daily caseload.
These states have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of Covid-19.
The Centre has also dispatched high-level team to Kerala to support the state health department in fight against Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. He also urged people to take part in the drive without any hesitation and criticised those involved in spreading rumours and misinformation against taking the shot.
